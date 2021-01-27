Decatur Morgan Hospital out of the Moderna vaccine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers confirmed the hospital is currently out of the Moderna vaccine as of January 26.
Noel Lovelace, the hospital’s vice president of development tell WAFF that their first shipment is gone. The vaccine was being administered to individuals ages 75-and older, front line workers and first responders.
However, according to a release form the hospital, if you have already received your first dose of the vaccine at Decatur Morgan Hospital, your second dose is on hold and you will still receive it as scheduled. This applies to people at the Decatur and Parkway campuses as well.
According to hospital officials, the Morgan County Health Department does still have vaccine doses available.
Lovelace says hospital officials are working to get a new shipment of vaccines, but don’t know when that will arrive.She tells us the hospital has ordered 12-hundred doses each week for the last 3-weeks, but has not received them.
You may register online on the hospital website at www.decaturmorganhospital.net.
