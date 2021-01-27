COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,964 new confirmed cases on Sunday

COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,964 new confirmed cases on Sunday
Alabama Coronavirus Update (Source: WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated January 31 at 10:01 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 362,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 97,320 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 2,964 new confirmed cases added Sunday. There have been 6,171 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 41,859 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,879 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 242,143 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Sunday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

[ SEE CHANGES TO THE COVID-19 HOTLINE ]

[TAP OR CLICK FOR NORTH ALABAMA COVID-19 TESTING SITES]

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JANUARY 31

COUNTY JANUARY 31 CASES (10 a.m.) JANUARY 28 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 4,100 4,052 +48
Cullman 5,838 5,762 +76
DeKalb 7,060 6,930 +130
Franklin 3,225 3,202 +23
Jackson 5,296 5,199 +97
Lauderdale 5,352 5,278 +74
Lawrence 2,162 2,124 +38
Limestone 7,467 7,327 +140
Madison 26,147 25,465 +682
Marshall 9,370 9,186 +184
Morgan 10,903 10,761 +142

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.

Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.

Click here to view the full map and for more information regarding vaccine distribution.

*An earlier version of this story was published with incorrect data stating 5,469 new cases were confirmed and has since been corrected.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.