Bond set over $1 million for Falkville man facing rape, burglary charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man from north Alabama is facing multiple charges after police say he raped a minor.
Trenton Reed, 26 of Falkville, is accused of domestic violence and rape of a minor at a home in Decatur on January 19, according to police.
During the investigation, Reed was identified as the suspect and was taken to the Decatur Police Department where he was charged with rape in the 2nd degree, burglary in the 1st degree and obstructing justice using a false identity.
Reed was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $1,052,500.00.
There are no further details at this time as this investigation is still ongoing.
