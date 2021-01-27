Auburn, Alabama 2021 football schedules announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the schedules for the 2021 college football season.
The season will start on Sept. 4.
According to the SEC, teams will play four non-conference games and eight conference match-ups.
To start of the season, the Auburn Tigers will face the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 4. The Tigers are also scheduled to face the Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia State Panthers and the Alabama State Hornets.
The Tigers will have a bye week on Oct. 23.
The Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off the season against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tide is set to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, New Mexico State Aggies and the Mercer Bears.
The Tide will have a bye week on Oct. 30.
Auburn’s schedule:
- Sept 4: Auburn vs. Akron
- Sept 11: Auburn vs. Alabama State
- Sept 18 Auburn vs. Penn State
- Sept 25: Auburn vs. Georgia State
- Oct 2: Auburn at LSU
- Oct 9: Auburn vs Georgia
- Oct 16: Auburn at Arkansas
- Oct 30: Auburn vs. Ole Miss
- Nov 6: Auburn at Texas A&M
- Nov 13: Auburn vs. Mississippi State
- Nov 20:Auburn at South Carolina
- Nov 27: Auburn vs. Alabama
Alabama’s schedule:
- Sept 4: Alabama vs. Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Sept 11: Alabama vs. Mercer
- Sept 18: Alabama at Florida
- Sept 25: Alabama vs. Southern Miss
- Oct 2: Alabama vs. Ole Miss
- Oct 9: Alabama at Texas A&M
- Oct 17: Alabama at Mississippi State
- Oct 23: Alabama vs. Tennessee
- Nov 6: Alabama vs. LSU
- Nov 13: Alabama vs. New Mexico State
- Nov 20: Alabama vs. Arkansas
- Nov 27: Alabama at Auburn
The SEC Championship will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 4.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.