Arab City Schools extend blended learning program

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Some students in Arab won’t be returning to a normal school schedule just yet.
The Arab City School system is extending their blended learning model for students in grades 7 through 12 until February 12th.
School officials say this decision comes in an effort to promote safety and wellness among students, teachers and staff within the school system.
The district also released a statement saying they are reviewing COVID-19 data within the area to determine a schedule beyond February 12.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.