Well above normal today with sunshine, but rain and cold weather return Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fantastic day on tap today, and make sure to enjoy it because there are changes ahead!
We have seen plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day today and temperatures have responded by climbing back into the 60s here already. We’re on our way into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, which will be 12 to 15 degrees above our seasonal average for today’s date.
Unfortunately, it won’t last so enjoy today as much as possible! Clouds will mix in with the sunshine this afternoon, becoming wider spread as we move into the evening. Wind today will be from the west around 5 to 10 mph, with an occasional gust of 15 mph.
Overnight tonight into Wednesday we will start to see another round of rain make its way in, however, I don’t expect it to be to significant. Showers will be possible during the morning, but the best threat will be off to our south.
Temperatures will be warm to start off the day but will plummet as we move into the evening. By the later afternoon as the colder air is filtering in we will also have more moisture try to push in as well.
For the most part it will be rainfall as it comes into the Valley but as we make our way into the evening it may be cold enough to see a wintry mix, however that still remains a minimal chance.
Rainfall should remain light, staying below a tenth of an inch. No snowfall accumulation is expected either. From there it looks like we will get very chilly for Thursday morning as temperatures dip near 30-dgrees but feels like temperatures may make the teens due to a strong northwesterly wind.
