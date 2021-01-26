Well above normal today with sunshine, but rain and cold weather return Wednesday

Overnight tonight into Wednesday we will start to see another round of rain make its way in, however, I don’t expect it to be to significant. Showers will be possible during the morning, but the best threat will be off to our south. Temperatures will be warm to start off the day but will plummet as we move into the evening. By the later afternoon as the colder air is filtering in we will also have more moisture try to push in as well. For the most part it will be rainfall as it comes into the Valley but as we make our way into the evening it may be cold enough to see a wintry mix, however that still remains a minimal chance. Rainfall should remain light, staying below a tenth of an inch. No snowfall accumulation is expected either. From there it looks like we will get very chilly for Thursday morning as temperatures dip near 30-dgrees but feels like temperatures may make the teens due to a strong northwesterly wind.