150 students from Discovery Middle School in quarantine

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A large number of students were sent home to quarantine in Madison this week.
Approximately 150 students at Discovery Middle School are now in quarantine after possible exposure to “a couple” of positive COVID-19 cases, according to a statement released by Madison City Schools.
Superintendent Ed Nicholas confirmed most of the quarantines are the result of separate sports teams being exposed, affecting the large number of people.
The release also states positive tests in the district still remain less than 1 percent among staff and student population as they are following ADPH guidelines.
