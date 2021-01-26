Student hit by vehicle walking home from school

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A young girl is recovering after she was hit by a car walking home from school on Friday. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop. The girl’s mother is sending a strong message to the person responsible for her daughter’s injuries.
Ava Harvell lives a stones throw from Ardmore High School. The eighth grader was walking home from school on Friday when she says...
“I was walking home with my brother. He was on the phone with my mom. I was looking both ways to cross the street. A car zoomed past me. I was turned, the car hit my arm and took the mirror off. I think I was just in shock. You never expect to get hit by a car,” said Ava Harvell.
Ava’s mother, Paula Morrison, says she knew something wasn’t right when Ava was late getting home.
“Ava wasn’t answering so I called her big brother. When he picked up he was like, mom Ava just got hit by a car. Of course I panicked because I’m mom. She had made it to the yard. She was holding her arm. She looked pretty shocked. Her brother was behind her walking her home. I got her in the house so I could check her out,” said parent Paula Morrison.
The vehicle’s mirror hit Ava’s back and arm - injuring her elbow. The driver who clipped Ava left the scene of the accident.
“I feel like it would have been a lot better if they would have come back to see how I was and what happened. Acknowledge that it did happen, but they just drove off,” said Ava.
Ardmore Police responded to the scene, took a report and collected a piece of the mirror. Ava says she believes a white vehicle hit her. Paula says the responsible party needs to do the right thing.
“I don’t know how they sleep at night knowing they hit a child and left her on the side of the road. I would appreciate you coming forward at least give an apology check on her make sure she is okay. Just be a decent person,” said Morrison.
“I feel like somebody had to see this. School traffic. Somebody saw this happen. Why has somebody not come forward.”
If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Ardmore Police Department.
