Mostly cloudy with spotty rain Wednesday

More clouds will move in this evening keeping temps warmer overnight, lows will dip into the low to middle 40s with a stray showers possible early Wednesday morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy for Wednesday with more seasonal high temperatures in the middle 50s, winds will increase in the afternoon with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible through the evening and overnight hours. A few isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be possible through Wednesday afternoon into the evening, even a snow flurry or two may be possible overnight.