Mostly cloudy with spotty rain Wednesday

It was a fantastic afternoon across North Alabama with lower humidity and temps reaching the middle to upper 60s.
More clouds will move in this evening keeping temps warmer overnight, lows will dip into the low to middle 40s with a stray showers possible early Wednesday morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy for Wednesday with more seasonal high temperatures in the middle 50s, winds will increase in the afternoon with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible through the evening and overnight hours. A few isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be possible through Wednesday afternoon into the evening, even a snow flurry or two may be possible overnight.
Wind chill values could potentially dip into the teens for Thursday morning as skies clear and breezy winds remain in place. Thursday will be sunny but much cooler with highs only in the middle 40s. Another clear and cold night is expected for Thursday night with Friday morning temps in the upper 20s. Friday should be sunny with highs in the lower 50s.
The weekend is trending warmer with high in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday, showers will likely develop Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
