Marshall County Commission to discuss new radio system

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A critical upgrade for first responders in Marshall County is one step closer to completion.
Guntersville is now the latest city to approve funding for a new radio system that will be used across Marshall County.
Clear communication lines between neighboring police departments and sheriff’s offices is critical for responding quickly to emergencies.
That has been a challenge in Marshall County due to technology.
”Our radio system was based on a vhf, narrow bandwidth and we had about 65 percent at best coverage sometimes less depending on the weather. They had to be used in your car radio and that presents a safety issue for us and other agencies,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.
Sims said a new P-25 radio system will help increase the coverage throughout the county and will help them respond to emergencies quicker.
The radio system will cost more than $400,000 for surrounding agencies in Marshall County.
”So, the P-25 radio system will increase the coverage rate to over 90 percent in the county and it will allow one radio to speak to every agency in the county whether its EMS, EMA or Albertville,” Sims added.
He said the support from the Guntersville City Council was an important step for securing the new system.
Sims plans to ask the county commission to pay the remaining $258,000 for the new radios on Wednesday. If approved, his office should receive them by March.
