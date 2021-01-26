Mainstreet Family Urgent Clinic looking to hire more staff to give out vaccines

ARAB Ala. (WAFF) - The push to get Alabama vaccinated against COVID-19 continues in Alabama.
Main Street Family Care Clinics around Alabama have been on the frontlines.
So far, 5,500 vaccines have been given out at the Mainstreet Family Urgent Care Clinic. Nine-hundred of those people who received vaccines did so at north Alabama clinics.
Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Betsy Stewart said there is a ton of demand.
In fact, she said they are currently working to hire additional staff so they can increase the number of vaccines to give out.
”Obviously we are thrilled to be offering this. We operate in a lot of rural areas and where those 75 and up don’t have the transportation to go and get the vaccine. So, it means so much to us to help deliver this and put an end in sight with this pandemic.”
Health officials said starting tomorrow, the first group of people who were vaccinated will come in and get their second dose.
For people who are not healthcare workers or not currently eligible for a vaccination, they can visit https://www.mainstreetfamilycare.com/ as well to submit an interest form and receive updates as the criteria is subject to change.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.