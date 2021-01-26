Local businesses discuss minimum wage proposal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package includes a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That is the first time the minimum wage would be raised in 11 years.
Sangeetha Bathala, the owner of Daily Harvest Bread Co. says this idea worries her.
“It keeps me wondering, everyday. Is it going to be happening today or not,” says Bathala.
“If someone does leave, can I hire somebody else? I may not end up hiring someone else just because of the increase.”
President Biden will begin the process by requiring that everyone working for the federal government be making $15 an hour. Moving the minimum wage up to more than double the current $7.25 has small business owners wondering how they will make ends meet.
Bathala says she would have to cut back some of her employees hours, just so they could keep their jobs and keep her business stable.
“Paying my employees is my top most important thing,” says Bathala
“I also have to pay for other stuff like ingredients, rent, and electricity. Raising the employees minimum wage would affect me quite a bit. Going from the current rate we have to 15, that’s a huge increase. So, yes, it does worry me a little bit.”
The Manager at City Cafe Diner, Natalia Fundureanu, expresses some of the same concerns.
Fundureanu tells me she believes this will have a ripple effect, impacting the price you pay at local restaurants.
“You are forced to pay the employers a high price. That means we have to increase the price, cut the hours, or eliminate some of the positions. So you are able to afford as a small business,” says Fundureanu.
The pandemic has stretched many businesses to a breaking point, and she thinks this potential wage increase would make things even more difficult.
“You lose the customer and you lose the employee at the same time. You are not able to keep the employees because you do not have the revenue you’re looking for,” says Fundureanu.
“The consumer will not be able to pay a higher price, of course, and it effects small businesses.”
Supporters of the plan say they’re willing to pay a little more to cover better wages. Fungriano isn’t convinced that’s enough.
“Everything is going to go up, not just for us, but everyone else,” says Fundureanu.
“Its grocery stores, fuel, if you increase the minimum wage you increase the cost of living.”
A server at City Cafe Diner, Jaqueline Kennamer, says this will prevent customers from leaving tips.
“They are going to look at the prices, and some of the customers are going to be annoyed by that.” says Kennamer.
“Of course it is going to effect us, especially being a smaller business.”
Employees at different businesses say they are excited about this increase, but are not willing to do an interview.
