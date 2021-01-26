JeffCo EMA: PLEASE stay out of Fultondale, multiple people injured in deadly tornado

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Early Tuesday morning Jefferson County EMA leaders asked everyone to PLEASE stay out of Fultondale as crews working to survey and move debris out of the area.
Jeffco EMA tweeted: PLEASE stay out of the Fultondale area. This includes but isn’t limited to Carson Road, Black Creek Road, Pine Hill Road, and New Castle Road. On top of road dangers such as power lines and debris...traffic is clogging the roads. Once again, PLEASE stay out of the area.
Assistant Fire Chief Justin McKenzie with the Fultondale Fire Department said just after 3:30 a.m. that “we do have possible fatalities, can not confirm the number yet. We still have search and rescue crews out working.” McKenzie also confirmed earlier Tuesday morning there were “many injuries or deaths at this time.”
Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates confirmed just before 5 a.m. there is one fatality.
WBRC FOX6 News anchor Steve Crocker reported on trees and power lines down off Highway 31 in Fultondale.
