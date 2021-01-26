Getting the vaccine to those who are homebound

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of Alabamians ages 75 and older are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at county health departments and hospitals. But what about people who are unable to leave their home?
Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the main issues with giving the vaccines to those who are homebound is the vaccine is temperature, time, light, and motion sensitive.
The vaccine is only good for six hours at standard temperature. It cannot tolerate high levels of light and it cannot be shaken.
Right now, the best solution from health experts is to take advantage of drive-through clinics with the help of a caregiver who can drive.
”At least with the health department clinics, if a person cannot come into the building, if they have mobility issues then certainty our nurses will vaccinate that person at their car and certainly we do all that we can to accommodate persons with mobility issues,” said Dr. Landers.
Doctor Landers said another challenge is every patient needs to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes to ensure they do not have an allergic reaction to the vaccine.
