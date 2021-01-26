Fultondale Waffle House and Full Moon Bar-B-Que feed community following tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Waffle House and Full Moon Bar-B-Que in Fultondale may not have any power, but they are still doing what they do best...feeding people.
Following Monday night’s deadly EF-2 tornado, the restaurants started feeding anyone who needed a meal.
Both manager’s say the community has supported them so much that this is their way of giving back.
Waffle House even ran out of hamburger buns, but the nearby Arby’s supplied them with what they needed.
The manager says they’ll continue giving out food until they run out.
