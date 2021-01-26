COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,049 new confirmed cases on Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 354,967 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
The state is tracking another 94,118 probable cases of COVID-19.
There were 2,049 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 5,817 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.
The state reports 41,315 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,222 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 233,211 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
*An earlier version of this story was published with incorrect data stating 5,469 new cases were confirmed and has since been corrected.
