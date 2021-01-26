Colorado lawmakers call on President Biden to review Space Command decision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Senators and Representatives representing Colorado are calling on President Joe Biden to review a decision to move U.S. Space Command to Huntsville.
A statement from the U.S. Air Force on January 13th confirmed Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal is the preferred location for the U.S. Space Command.
The announcement followed a review of several potential sites, including the Command’s current location in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A letter sent Tuesday from Colorado lawmakers outlines many grievances with the decision to re-locate Space Command from Colorado Springs.
The letter also states, “significant evidence exists that the [site selection] process was neither fair nor impartial and that President Trump’s political considerations influenced the final decision.”
The letter asks for President Biden to pause any relocation efforts until a review of the selection process can be completed.
The Department of the Air Force anticipates making a final decision for the location of U.S. Space Command Headquarters in spring 2023, pending the results a required environmental impact analysis.
