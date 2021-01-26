City of Athens names new fire chief

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new fire chief in town!
On Monday, Athens City Council voted to hire Albert Hogan Jr. as the new Chief of Athens Fire and Rescue.
“I’m ecstatic about this opportunity,” Hogan said by phone. “Athens is the place that is the right fit, and it will be a nice change of pace. I look forward to meeting everyone.”
Hogan worked with DeKalb County Fire Rescue in Georgia for 23 years where he worked with the Hazardous Materials Team, Hazardous Materials Decontamination Team, Accreditation Committee and other committees.
James Hand, who is the fire marshal for Athens Fire and Rescue, has served as interim chief since May 2020 when then Fire Chief Bryan Thornton retired.
“I want to thank James for guiding the department, especially during the budget process and during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Hogan said he will begin the process of transitioning to Athens and hopes to start the first of March.
