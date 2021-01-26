The Cheesecake Factory, Main Event Entertainment opening at Bridge Street Town Centre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s news many people have been waiting for, The Cheesecake Factory is headed to Huntsville!
The upscale eatery will have a new location at Bridge Street Town Centre, marking the first location in the Huntsville area, and only the second in Alabama.
“Our guests have been asking us to come to Huntsville for years, so we are very pleased to be opening a restaurant at Bridge Street Town Centre,” said David Overton, founder, chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Bridge Street Town Centre is a wonderful property right in the heart of the city, and we look forward to opening there.”
The restaurant will be located in the 7,350-square-foot space across from P.F. Changs. For frequent visitors of Bridge Street, that’s the former spot of Cantina Laredo, a Mexican restaurant that closed at the beginning of 2020 with the rise of the pandemic.
The Cheesecake Factory menu features over 250 dishes and more than 30 types of cheesecakes. The restaurant even offers gluten-free options! And yes, that means gluten-free cheesecake too.
While a specific date hasn’t been announced just yet, the restaurant is expected to open its doors in Winter of 2021.
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties announced The Cheesecake Factory isn’t the only new spot making plans for Huntsville though.
Main Event Entertainment is also making it’s way to the Rocket City.
Main Event is a family and social entertainment brand featuring state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, gravity ropes, zipline, virtual reality, 120+ arcade games, billiards, dining, drinks and more.
Main Event will open its location on the opposite side of Bridge Street Town Centre near Panera Bread.
“We couldn’t be more excited about becoming part of the Huntsville community and bringing our unique family entertainment experience to the area,” said Chris Morris, CEO, Main Event. “Our brand promise is to provide guests an opportunity to make memories together while enjoying the best activities and games.
