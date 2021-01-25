Warm, windy, and wet start to the workweek! More storms later today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Grab the umbrella this morning, you might need it again later today!
The warm front pushed through the Valley earlier this morning and that brought some areas of heavy rain, thunder, and even some hail for some communities. The bulk of that moisture has lifted to the north with the front, and we are drying out a bit across the Valley. A few scattered showers will be possible as we move through the middle of the day, but we will mostly remain dry. However, clouds will be in and out along with some strong south winds. Winds today will gust at 15 to 35 mph from the south allowing for some nice warmth this afternoon. High temperatures will likely reach the upper 60s, possibly even the 70s, in most spots. By this evening a cold front will sweep through bringing us a chance at more showers and storms into the evening and overnight. Some gusty wind may be possible, but the threat at severe storms remains low.
After the front pass through overnight we will clear out for Tuesday, but it should stay warm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be into the 60s for much of the Valley with a west wind around 10 mph. Overnight into Wednesday there will be another system that develops over the southeast that will sweep through bringing another chance of rain, but with cold enough air swinging in late Wednesday, we could also see a few snow flurries. Overall, rain and snow chances will remain low and light, but it will definitely get chilly with temperatures falling throughout the day Wednesday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
