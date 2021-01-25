Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Dew points continue to climb this afternoon with strong southerly winds in place.
We will be tracking a cold front moving in form the west this evening and are expecting a broken line of thunderstorms to develop along the cold front as it pushes east. We have the potential of seeing some isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing 50+ mph wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and even brief, spin-up tornadoes. While the overall threat of seeing widespread severe weather is low, please have multiple ways to receive important severe weather warnings. The threat for severe weather will end around midnight as the cold front departs NE Alabama.
A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning with warm lows in the 50s. Skies will clear and sunshine is expected for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. More clouds push in Tuesday night and that could lead to some isolated rain showers developing. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s, scattered showers will be possible both during the morning and afternoon hours.
Cooler and drier air will settle in for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 40s to low 50s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.