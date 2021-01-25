Strong to severe storms possible this evening

We will be tracking a cold front moving in form the west this evening and are expecting a broken line of thunderstorms to develop along the cold front as it pushes east. We have the potential of seeing some isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing 50+ mph wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and even brief, spin-up tornadoes. While the overall threat of seeing widespread severe weather is low, please have multiple ways to receive important severe weather warnings. The threat for severe weather will end around midnight as the cold front departs NE Alabama.