Shooting investigation in Marshall County

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies responded to a possible shooting call at a home on Schnault Hollow Road in Grant on January 4.
Deputies said when they arrived to the scene witnesses stated two men had gotten into an argument and one had shot the other in the leg. According to MCSO, the victim nor the offender were present when deputies arrived.
Authorities tell WAFF the victim had already been transported to the Huntsville Hospital by a friend that witnessed the incident and the offender had fled the area in a white Cadillac. The suspect has been identified as Damon Edward Stapler from New Hope.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.