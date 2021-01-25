Morgan County COVID hospital patient number decreasing after record week of deaths

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County had more COVID deaths than ever the week of Jan. 18.
However, case numbers are trending down with 52 inpatients being treated for the virus at Decatur Morgan hospital.
Although there is still a fair amount of spread within the community, Michael Glenn from the Alabama Department of Public health says in North Alabama, six counties are now considered in low risk and six are at moderate risk which he says is a step in the right direction.
When it comes to the vaccine, Glenn says Morgan County had a very successful week in distribution with the only issue still being supply.
Nearly 1,600 Morgan County residents were vaccinated last week. Health officials are hoping to keep those numbers growing in February.
“Hopefully February is going to be a wonderful month as we get more vaccine availability and get more vaccine in arms and as people are starting to get the second doses we can get some coverage to our most vulnerable population and we can move forward with some more things,” Glenn said.
Decatur Morgan hospital and the health department are in need of nurses who are able to administer vaccines to help in this process.
The health department is hiring hourly positions for nurses and clerical staff. Waivers are available for retired nurses and physicians.
