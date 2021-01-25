Madison County students to return to 5-day a week traditional learning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Superintendent Allen Perkins announced that Madison County Schools will return to “Level 1 -Traditional Learning” starting Monday, February 1st.
The change means that students who signed up for “Traditional Learning” for their second semester will receive on-campus instruction five days a week.
Superintendent Perkins says the school system will address COVID-19 on a school-by-school basis unless conditions warrant a district-wide change.
Madison County Schools started the second semester on a hybrid learning plan.
