Madison County students to return to 5-day a week traditional learning

Madison County Schools central office (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 25, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 1:05 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Superintendent Allen Perkins announced that Madison County Schools will return to “Level 1 -Traditional Learning” starting Monday, February 1st.

The change means that students who signed up for “Traditional Learning” for their second semester will receive on-campus instruction five days a week.

Superintendent Perkins says the school system will address COVID-19 on a school-by-school basis unless conditions warrant a district-wide change.

Madison County Schools started the second semester on a hybrid learning plan.

