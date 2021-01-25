Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to an apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Myrtlewood Drive on Monday morning.
A neighbor told WAFF that they saw smoke but did not see any flames. Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI were also on the scene.
Authorities say three adults were taken to the hospital; all three victims were transported for smoke inhalation. Two of the three individuals have burn injuries.
This fire is under investigation. Stick with 48 News for updates.
