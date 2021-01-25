Decatur Police changing transit polices after escape

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Changes are coming to the ways the Decatur Police Department transports people after they’ve been arrested.
The changes stem from an escape at the beginning of January.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, Mario Kellogg was arrested Jan. 5 for shooting a man in the leg and also shooting a dog.
Before Kellogg could be put into the Morgan County Jail, he had to be checked out at the Morgan County Hospital for a preexisting medical condition. Kellogg was not handcuffed at the time.
This is when the arrest got complicated. A Decatur Police spokesperson said while at the hospital, Kellogg made eye contact with his girlfriend Brittany Orr, who was also there.
Then, police said as Kellogg was being put in the transport van outside of the hospital, Orr pulled up alongside the van. The DPD spokesperson said Kellogg quickly got in and they both left.
Police began the search for Kellogg and Ore and later arrested them a few days later on Jan. 8.
The DPD spokesperson has said they’ve reviewed their transport policy and have adjusted the policy accordingly, but it’s not clear what those adjustments are.
