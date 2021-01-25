Congress Mo Brooks Holds “Free The Speech” rally in Priceville

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A “Free the Speech” rally took place Saturday in Priceville with keynote speaker congressman Mo Brooks.
”When I first arrived at the event deputies had canines patrolling the premises just for precaution. But then when the event started at two p.m. there wasn’t that big of a crowd but as the hours went on leading up Congressman Brooks speech, slowly but surely more people started to come in,” said WAFF News Reporter Madison Scarpino.
“Why don’t I share with you in such detail and reveal the scur less evils of the fake news media and dictatorial socialists,” said Congressman Mo Brooks.
The Free the Speech rally in Priceville’s main topic of conversation - voter fraud in this past election and media suppression. Some who attended the rally claim their religious freedoms are being taken away.
“Free speech. We are losing it. You can already see, it’s already in the wind he’s taking everything away from us and this is our first step, getting it back and letting him know, we’re here and we’re not going anywhere,” said rally attendee Patricia Thompson.
Rally goers blame the new administration in D-C.
“We’re losing our freedom in this nation. And if the common person does not take a stand, the communists will take over,” says attendee Rodney Harp.
“People need to wake up and realize why someone would spend a million dollars to get a 200 thousand dollar a year job. Why do they want to give all of this money to foreign countries? So they can funnel it back to their children that’s why,” said attendee Chris Davis.
And when it comes to the violent siege on our nation’s capitol on January 6th...several speakers at the “Free The Speech” rally say nothing they witnessed was violence - blaming Antifa for what happened.
“There were militant elements of various groups who had planned in advance to do what they did at the United States Capitol on January 6th,” said Congressman Brooks.
“We didn’t see any counter-protestors at this event but there was one man holding up a sign. We couldn’t see exactly what it said but it was calling for Congressman Brooks to resign,” said Scarpino.
We also know there was a protest outside of Brooks office in Huntsville today while all of this was taking place.
