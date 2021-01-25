Colbert County Commissioners hoping for second loan to improve water system

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County leaders are looking for more money to make more improvements to the county water system.
Colbert County Commissioners have given the go ahead to the county engineer to apply for a loan. According to our partners at the Times Daily, they’re hoping to add more electronic water meters, upgrade pump stations, valves and replace aging water lines.
This project would also be an extension of one already going on with the same goals in mind.
The next step is pre-applying for a loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, the county already has a million dollar loan from the fund for the first project.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said this is all about letting them know they’re interested, he said this is an attractive move because half of the loan is automatically forgiven and the balance can be paid over over a number of years.
Robinson said what exactly will be done is up in the air depending on what their final budget might be.
He’s hoping to send the project out for bids in the spring or summer but said the loan is competitive so we’ll see if the application gets approved.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.