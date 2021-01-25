Blood donations needed for Decatur Morgan Hospital

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center is Decatur Morgan Hospital’s only blood provider. Since June, there has been an extreme shortage of blood due to a decreasing number of donors.
Kami May with LifeSouth says if you are worried about contracting coronavirus from donating - don’t be.
“It’s probably one of the safest things that you can do. We’ve spaced out all of our beds with all of our centers, we’ve limited the amount of people that can actually come on to the blood mobiles at one time and we’re cleaning absolutely everything,” May said.
Blood supply is used for cancer patients, trauma victims, and so much more at hospitals.
Decatur Morgan Hospital president Kelli Powers is worried about the limited supply.
“We are really at the mercy of people giving blood so that we can add to that shortage and help us make it up somehow,” Powers said.
Powers says this has been very difficult for lab personnel - dealing with COVID and also the shortage and the staff have stepped up to help.
“We had over 90 units just from our employees taken last week, so the employees see the need but they can’t keep doing that. We need to get the community out there giving blood,” Powers said.
If you tested positive for COVID, you can still donate blood after 14 days. And, you get a COVID antibody test if you do decide to donate. You can also still donate if you have received the vaccine.
“If it was your loved one, I know you would want them to have blood and that’s something that most of us can do and it doesn’t take away from our daily life just to give,” Powers said.
When you donate blood one time, you typically save three lives. You can also donate blood every 56 days.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.