Ardmore woman killed in car accident on Friday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash killed a woman in Madison County on January 22.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that 79-year-old, Gertrude Sloan of Ardmore, died in the car crash around 6:15 on Friday. Authorities tell WAFF Sloan was a passenger in a 2015 Honda Accord when she was struck by a 2012 Nissan Maxima.
The driver of the Honda, 79-year-old Joe Daniel Mitchel, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. ALEA said Sloan succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.
The crash occurred on Wall Triana Highway at Pulaski Pike, approximately five miles northwest of Toney. This incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.