What happens after you get second COVID-19 dose?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Some people here in the Tennessee Valley have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
WAFF 48 talked to health officials to find out how safe and protected they are from getting sick and if they need to continue wearing a mask.
“As long as the prevalence is high we will continue to wear masks because we can still harbor the virus,” said infectious disease doctor, Hafsa Siddiqui.
Dr. Siddiqui with Huntsville Hospital said even after getting the vaccine you can still get sick.
“After finishing two doses of the vaccination you will develop immunity which doesn’t mean you are resistant to the virus,” said Dr. Siddiqui.
You can still get COVID-19 but your symptoms will be minor, instead of life threatening.
“If the virus will come into contact you will have a minor illness. You won’t develop severe illness from the virus,” said Dr. Siddiqui.
This also means that you can pass the virus to someone else who doesn’t have the vaccine or immunity.
This is why it’s important to continue following CDC guidelines.
“We can transfer it while sneezing, while coughing, while talking to other people,” said Dr. Siddiqui
Dr. Siddiqui said when the vaccine is available to you, this is why getting the shot is so important.
“In my mind the vaccine is the only light at the end of the tunnel that’ll help us get out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Siddiqui.
She also said that up to 70 and 80 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated in order to have herd immunity which will take some time.
