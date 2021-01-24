Three arrested after chase ends in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are in jail Sunday morning after a cross-county chase ended in Huntsville.
More than a dozen Huntsville Police units responded to where the chase ended just off of South Memorial Parkway right before University Dr.
A HPD Sgt. told WAFF the chase started in Tennessee with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept. and a gray car.
He said he did not know what exactly started the chase.
The Sgt. said the chase came to an end when the car hit a guardrail and came to a stop right around midnight Saturday night.
He said there were no injuries and all three people in the car were arrested.
We’ve reached out to HPD for more details .
