Three arrested after chase ends in Huntsville

By Eric Graves | January 24, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 7:10 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are in jail Sunday morning after a cross-county chase ended in Huntsville.

More than a dozen Huntsville Police units responded to where the chase ended just off of South Memorial Parkway right before University Dr.

A HPD Sgt. told WAFF the chase started in Tennessee with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept. and a gray car.

He said he did not know what exactly started the chase.

The Sgt. said the chase came to an end when the car hit a guardrail and came to a stop right around midnight Saturday night.

He said there were no injuries and all three people in the car were arrested.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more details .

