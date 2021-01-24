Rain on the way as we go throughout your Sunday morning

Showers are on their way as we go throughout your Sunday. For the morning hours we will stay dry for the most part. We may see a stray shower off to our west by late morning.
Temperatures for the morning afternoon and even evening will be comfortable and mostly in the 50s. Rain will continue to pick up the further we get into the day.
Rain will last into your Monday, but this system will drive up temperatures for the morning and afternoon. The upper 60s are looking likely for your high, though a few of us may see the lower 70s.
The rain will clear by your Tuesday morning, and for your next week, we will see more sunshine move in.
Overall the next 10 days are looking mild, and mostly dry.
