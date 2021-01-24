Rain and thunder expected overnight

Scattered to numerous rain showers will continue to move in for the evening hours as a warm front lifts to the north across the Tennessee Valley.
Rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms, flooding should not be an issue due to the fast movement of the warm front. Rain and storms will continue overnight with some ponding possible on the roads for the morning commute.
Monday will stay cloudy and will feel more muggy in nature, high temps should reach the upper 60s with occasional wind gusts up to 30 mph. As a cold front moves in from the west, more scattered rain showers and storms will develop along the front. Some storms could be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds. Showers and storms will push east late Monday night and skies will begin to clear out.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with temps in the middle 60s during the afternoon. Another week disturbance will move through on Wednesday bringing additional scattered rain showers.
Colder and drier air will settle in for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.
