Widespread rain expected Sunday afternoon & evening

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will be expected on Sunday morning with stray showers before lunchtime, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s thanks to a SE breeze. Scattered to numerous rain showers will move in for the afternoon and evening period as a warm front lifts to the north. Rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms, flooding should not be an issue due to the fast movement of the warm front. Rain and storms will continue overnight with some ponding possible on the roads for the morning commute.