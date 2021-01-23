Widespread rain expected Sunday afternoon & evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cloud cover will continue to push in this evening with very isolated rain showers possible, clouds will keep low temps slightly warmer with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning.
Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will be expected on Sunday morning with stray showers before lunchtime, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s thanks to a SE breeze. Scattered to numerous rain showers will move in for the afternoon and evening period as a warm front lifts to the north.
Rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms, flooding should not be an issue due to the fast movement of the warm front. Rain and storms will continue overnight with some ponding possible on the roads for the morning commute.
Monday will stay cloudy and will feel more muggy in nature, high temps should reach the upper 60s. As a cold front moves in from the west, more scattered rain showers and storms will develop along the front. Some storms could be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds. Showers and storms will push east late Monday night and skies will begin to clear out.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with temps in the middle 60s during the afternoon. Another week disturbance will move through on Wednesday bringing additional scattered rain showers.
Colder and drier air will settle in for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.
