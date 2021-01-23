Timeline of COVID-19 spread in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - This same time last year the first COVID-19 case was reported in the United States. Today, more than three hundred and 50 people in north Alabama are hospitalized with the virus.
Helen Keller Hospital didn’t get its first patient until March but said they starting preparing for the now pandemic as soon as they heard the news.
“Thinking surely the news from Seattle wouldn’t make it here to the Shoals and never would have thought we would be here today,” said President, Kyle Buchanan.
July is when the hospital would see its first spike.
Hundreds of other families would struggle like Kim Jones who lost her father in law.
“When it gets close to home it’s even more hard on a person,” said Jones.
A year later, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 200 Helen Keller patients.
And the vaccine is slowly but surely rolling out to the community but the fight isn’t over yet.
“A clear example, yesterday we admitted 8 new COVID patients several of them which are critically ill on a week on which were hoping to see some sort of turning the corner or plateauing just yesterday had a very, very ER day,” said Buchanan.
Buchanan said that he is hopeful that the hospital will be able to operate normally once the virus is under control.
