1600 people receive vaccine during first week of Huntsville Hospital clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Healthcare workers around the country and in North Alabama are working hard to get as many people vaccinated against COVID as they can.
A big part of that effort is a vaccine clinic put together by Huntsville Hospital. Since opening the vaccine clinic on Monday at John Hunt Park, 1600 vaccines have been given out.
On Friday, 500 vaccines were distributed according to Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice President of Operations Tracey Doughty. Currently, vaccines remain limited to healthcare workers, first responders and people 75 and older. The clinic is by appointment only.
Those eligible can fill out a form on the hospital’s website. Doughty says in three weeks 1,000 people a day will be a getting a vaccine; that includes second doses.
He said he is excited about the turnout and is hopeful more people will come out and get the vaccine.
“They’re seeing the first wave of people getting the vaccine and they have read reports that are easily available in the media and the types of reactions people are having. So, people are getting more comfortable with the vaccine and we are seeing people coming out in droves to get the vaccine. We think it’s one of the tactics we can use to get back to normal,” said Doughty.
Starting next week Doughty said the vaccine clinic will be open 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help get more vaccines out to people.
