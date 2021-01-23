Pedestrian fatality prompting city leaders to once again start conversations with state officials regarding highway safety concerns.

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people have died within the last month across the Tennessee Valley in accidents involving cars and pedestrians. Two of those incidents happened this week, including one in Tuscumbia.
” It was a bad accident and I know their lives are changed forever going forward,” said Tuscumbia mayor, Kerry Underwood.
Three people have died in pedestrian accidents in the last month.
One person in Russellville, Huntsville, and on Tuesday night… one person in Tuscumbia.
A police report states Mark Nix was riding his bicycling across Highway 72 when he was struck by a car.
Tuscumbia mayor Kerry Underwood said Nix’s death is prompting city leaders to once again start conversations with state officials regarding highway safety concerns.
“Based on traffic count, based on the speed of traffic coming through there, based on wait times, based on sidelines and lastly is accidents that may happen on the highway. We think because of the last one it’s probably time to have that conversation with the state again,” said Underwood.
Underwood said city leaders have tried in the past to get a stoplight at another intersection along Highway 72.
However, the state authorities are in charge of safety features on Highway 72. I reached out to the Department of Transportation to find out if there are any planned improvement. We will keep you updated on the department’s response.
