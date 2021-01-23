Man arrested for murder in Florence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police officers responded to the 500 block of South Cedar St. to a report of shots being fired on Saturday.
According to officers, once they arrived to the scene they located an injured 29-year-old male. Officers provided medical aid to the male on scene until Shoals Ambulance arrived and transported him to North Alabama Medical Center for further care.
Officers tell WAFF 48 the male was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Authorities say 60-year-old James David Hall was taken into custody in relation to the incident. Hall was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center where he is awaiting a $150,000 bond.
