Huntsville go-to movie theater to be demolished soon

By Tiffany Thompson | January 22, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 10:59 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - What once a go-to spot to watch a movie, is now sitting dark behind a fence with construction crews ready to demolish it. The Hollywood 18 movie theater on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville is yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the building will soon be demolished, according to the company hired for the project.

When Rashonda Joshua-Tibbs heard the news she was heartbroken.

“It just tore into my heart because that’s part of my childhood,” Joshua-Tibbs said. “That’s were I took my oldest son to see the movie with the mermaid and it can’t go anywhere.”

This place was where Joshua-Tibbs said she also went on a first date with her oldest son’s father.

“We would meet up outside the movie theater and go in and get popcorn,” she said.

According to a former manager the theater was built in 1994, and has survived until recently. Last March it hit a brick wall called COVID-19. Employees were furloughed thinking eventually they could return to work, but were terminated in September.

Joshua-Tibbs said she just hopes whatever replaces the old movie theater will bring childhood memories for the younger generation.

