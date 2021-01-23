HPD investigators looking into overnight shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in Huntsville Hospital after being shot outside of Sidetracks off of Church St. in Huntsville.
According to an HPD Sgt., the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Violent crimes investigators were on scene, as well as police canines.
No details have been released yet about the severity of the victims’ injuries or the status of shooter. The HPD Sgt. on scene said there is no threat to the public, though.
We’ve reached out to HPD spokesperson Lt. Jesse Sumlin for more information and will update on air and online as soon as we have more.
