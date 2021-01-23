Hospital officials see decrease in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the state of Alabama, there are more than 2,400 COVID patients in the hospital.
But that’s down from more than 3,000 just 10 days ago. WAFF 48 talked to local hospital leaders who said patient numbers are finally going down.
186 people are in the hospital with COVID in Madison County as of Friday. Two weeks ago, that number peaked at 270.
“I think the 270 peak was probably from the Christmas time, Thanksgiving around that time that break and we’ve seen those patients, but we haven’t seen the New Year’s Eve spike based on our numbers. We think we are on a decline,” said Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice President of Operations Tracy Doughty.
Doughty said 25 people are currently on ventilators; 37 people are in the ICU.
At Marshall Medical Centers, Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff said they are also seeing a decline in patients.
“Right now, we have 31 positive inpatients, which is where we were back in July when we had our spikes. So, we’re now down to a comfortable level but it’ much better than we were before so I’m encouraged by that,” said Woodruff.
Woodruff said 7 people are on ventilators and 9 are in the ICU.
“A lot of these patients have been with us for several weeks and they’re finally to the point where they are able to be discharged home or they ‘ve gone to rehab to do their therapy,” said Woodruff.
At Highlands Medical Center, staff said they are averaging 13 to 15 patients at time. Only one patient is on the ventilator there.
Health Officials said they want to remind everyone to still wear face coverings and social distance, to help reduce the spread.
