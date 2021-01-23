Chilly and clear for your Saturday morning

Chilly start to the weekend, with temperatures for most in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Clear skies with a northeast wind for your early morning, so we should be in for a beautiful sunrise later. No issues with fog or visibility currently.
Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s once again this afternoon. Overall, an easy going Saturday.
Sunday will start off cloudy, and eventually see rain going into later morning. Temperatures will be similar both days of your weekend, but rain will last most of Sunday.
Rain will continue into your Monday, and at times be heavy. It’s showing about an inch in total as this system moves through.
For the extended forecast, and your next 10 days rain will taper off and give us some sunshine, while temperatures stay pretty consistent in the 50s.
