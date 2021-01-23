Alabama lawmakers to meet 3 days a week the first 2 weeks of 2021 Regular Session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers plan to meet in chambers three days a week during the first two weeks of the 2021 Regular Session, Alabama House of Representatives officials said.
The House and Senate will return for the regular session Feb. 2. They plan to meet for two weeks then will recess for a week to decide how to proceed with the session.
Lawmakers normally meet two days a week then take a week off in late March, officials said.
Officials said the Alabama Legislature will continue to take precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic when it convenes.
The fourth and fifth floors of the Alabama State House will be closed, according to officials. However, appointments can be made to meet with representatives and rooms will be made available for that purpose.
In March, the 2020 Regular Session was suspended due to pandemic. When it reconvened in early May, lawmakers concentrated on passing the state budgets, appropriation bills and uncontested local legislation, according to officials.
