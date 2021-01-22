Two University Drive hotspots make the Kitchen Cops Trouble Spots list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Kitchen Cops had 103 inspections last week. A vast majority were fine. In fact, 92 of them scored a 90 or above.
But, there were a handful of well known restaurants that were at the bottom of that score sheet.
The Hooters on University Drive had the lowest score of the week with a 70. It was warned that it’s permit was in jeopardy due to an employee improperly dumping mop water outside. There were also food temperature issues, no hot water in a restroom and dirty soda nozzles and ice machines. When inspectors came back for a follow-up visit 5 days later, most of the problems were fixed, but the mop issue was still ongoing.
Pier 88 Seafood was next on the list, with a 73. It also had food temperature issues and a dirty ice machine. There was also a problem with a dirty can opener, and chemicals unlabeled and improperly stored near the ice. All those problems were fixed before a follow-up visit, but the low score stands.
Jack’s on Winchester Road was hit with an 85 because of a loose septic lid.
As of our publishing deadline, we have only received reports from Madison County this week. We’ll pass along information from additional counties as they come in.
