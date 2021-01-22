Two University Drive hotspots make the Kitchen Cops Trouble Spots list

The Hooters on University Drive had the lowest score of the week with a 70. It was warned that it’s permit was in jeopardy due to an employee improperly dumping mop water outside. There were also food temperature issues, no hot water in a restroom and dirty soda nozzles and ice machines. When inspectors came back for a follow-up visit 5 days later, most of the problems were fixed, but the mop issue was still ongoing.