Student nurses getting first hand experience giving the COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Nursing students in the Shoals are helping in the fight against COVID.
They’re also getting some valuable experience.
People 75 and older started to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday here in Colbert County.
Nursing students at Northwest-Shoals Community College are helping give those vaccines.
On Thursday, several students helped to give more than 500 vaccines.
Nursing instructor, NiKki Thompson, said the partnership with Helen Keller Hospital gives students hands on experience.
Nursing student, Kailey Grace Richardson, said she jumped at the chance to help her community.
“It really just gives you perspective you know about why we do this and what my goal is and it really drives me to want to graduate even more so that I can help on an even greater scale,” said Richardson.
Tomorrow they will administer another 500 vaccines.
