40,000 pounds of free groceries to be distributed at Toyota Field Saturday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Refuge Church, One Gen Away and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are giving away 40,000 pounds of food on Saturday at Toyota Field.
“This is going to be the first food giveaway of 2021 that we will be putting on,” said Jason Parks, Senior Pastor of Refuge Church.
It may be the first, but it’s certainly not the last! Parks told me the North Alabama community can expect a food giveaway once a month for the rest of the year. His team, along with other organizations, usually put on quarterly distributions but because of the pandemic they knew more help was needed.
Last year, Refuge Church and other organizations gave away over 200,000 pounds of food to over 12,000 individuals in our community.
Due to an expected high volume of guests, only one grocery cart of food will be distributed per car on a first come, first serve basis. With so many people in need, Parks encourages volunteers and groups to join in on the food giveaways. The primary goal is to feed everybody without having to turn away cars, a challenge in 2020.
“The beautiful thing is, is there are so many partners that have come alongside of Refuge Church and One Gen Away, people at the Rocket City Trash Pandas…So many other churches and organizations like Madison City Schools in our community,” Parks said. “And the more support that we get, the more food distributions we will be able to do. Not only in Huntsville and in Madison County but also Athens and Limestone County and other counties across North Alabama.”
The distribution at Toyota Field starts at 9 a.m. If you’d like to volunteer, make sure you arrive by 8 a.m.
Volunteers will be wearing masks and following all safety protocols. Madison Police Department will also be present to help control traffic.
After Saturday, the next food giveaway will be Feb. 20 at Athens Middle School at 9 a.m.
