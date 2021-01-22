Marshall County Health Department give out hundreds of vaccines at walk-in-clinic

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 continues to bring you updates on the vaccination process across the state.
Since Monday, health officials at the Marshall County Health Department have given around 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses.
Clinic Supervisor Sara Shelton said vaccines remain limited to those 75 and older, healthcare workers and first responders.
Instead of appointments, Marshall County is utilizing a walk-in system.
“They come through here at the health department and the front will give them forms. They will stay in their car to fill out forms and someone will come and get them and go from there,” said Shelton.
The second dose will be given 28 days after the first. Shelton said its been rewarding to see so many people eager for the vaccine.
“You know they will come in and say they haven’t left their house since March and they’re happy to just get out. Especially, for this reason they are just hopeful and as a nurse myself it makes me so happy,” said Shelton.
If you have concerns about getting the vaccine, Shelton has this message for you.
“The more people that actually do get it means the more people we are protecting. And the higher that number goes up just means the more people we are protecting in the community.
The Marshall County Health Department is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
